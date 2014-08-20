CLOSE
My, My, My: Johnny Gill Turns It Up on Lexus Verses & Flow

Johnny Gill will make a special appearance on Lexus Verses and Flow this coming Saturday evening on the TV One network. Dyana Williams and Derrick Sampson caught up with Johnny fresh off his latest New Edition tour to talk about how long he was waiting to get the call to be on Lexus Verses and Flow, New Edition, their tour, his new record, and more! Check out our conversation on Soulful Sunday.

 

 

 

