Johnny Gill will make a special appearance on Lexus Verses and Flow this coming Saturday evening on the TV One network. Dyana Williams and Derrick Sampson caught up with Johnny fresh off his latest New Edition tour to talk about how long he was waiting to get the call to be on Lexus Verses and Flow, New Edition, their tour, his new record, and more! Check out our conversation on Soulful Sunday.

My, My, My: Johnny Gill Shines on Lexus Verses and Flow

My, My, My: Johnny Gill Turns It Up on Lexus Verses & Flow was originally published on oldschool1003.com

Written By: Dyana Williams Posted August 20, 2014

Also On 100.3: