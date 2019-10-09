WTFasho: Racist Woman Calls A Teen The N Word

this story made me say what the fasho! A rasict woman calls a young black teen the N word after he dropped a gum wrapper.

via Complex:

The video shows the woman, dubbed Pick It Up Peggy, yelling at a 14-year-old who is ignoring her by looking down at his phone. According to the uploader Daysha Adriana, he was walking to pick up his dropped trash when the unidentifed woman confronted him.

“Pick it up, find it, get down on your knees and find it,” she yelled.

After the woman screamed for a few seconds more, the unknown teen turned away from her and started to walk away. “Don’t care little n****r,” the woman said. “That’s how you are. All y’all… no care fucking n****r.”

Also On 100.3: