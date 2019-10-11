Colin Kaepernick: Is Ending All Rumors By Releasing A Fact Sheet

Colin Kaepernick is big mad. And he is putting all the rumors to bed in his new 2-page fact sheet.

via TMZ:

The document was issued by Colin’s sports agent, Jeff Nalley — who says in the 25 years he’s worked in the business, he’s never seen anyone treated as poorly and unfairly as Colin.

Nalley says he reached out to all 32 NFL teams but has gotten “little to no response.”

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest,” Nalley says. (LoveBScott)

