Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Sharonda Washington

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

This week we would like to recognize and honor Sharonda Washington. December 3rd, 2018 her entire life changed when she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast. She had to make the tough decision of getting a double mastectomy! The surgeon removed all the cancer cells yet she was still encouraged to complete four rounds of chemotherapy. With God’s faith, she was able to hold on after going thru many personal losses. After two additional surgeries and on reconstructive surgery she can now say she is cancer-free!

Sharonda we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!

