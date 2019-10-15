CLOSE
Pink Lady Honors
HomePink Lady Honors

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: TaMika Gordon

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

 

Pink Lady TaMika Gordon

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

This week we would like to recognize and honor TaMika Gordon.  December 3rd 2018 her entire life changed when she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast.  She had to make the tough decision of getting a double mastectomy!  The surgeon removed all the cancer cells yet she was still encouraged to complete four rounds of chemotherapy.  With God’s faith she was able to on after going thru many personal losses.  After two additional surgeries and one reconstructive surgery, she can now say she is cancer-free.  TaMika we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!

 

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?
8 photos

 

The Latest:

pink lady , TaMika Gordon

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close