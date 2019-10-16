Nipsey Hussle: Family Won Custody Of 10 Year Old Daughter Emani

It looks like Nipsey Hussle’s family will receive custody of his 10-year-old daughter Emani. The judge granted the family custody & Lauren London has been granted guardianship over her son Kross estate. Let’s continue to pray for these families as they heal during this time.
London was in court Tuesday to get a guardianship over 3-year-old son, Kross’s estate. It’s a little misleading because an estate is created when someone dies, but this case is different. Lauren is the go-to person who will handle the financials that could set Kross up for life. (LoveBScott)