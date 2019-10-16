CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle: Family Won Custody Of 10 Year Old Daughter Emani

It looks like Nipsey Hussle’s family will receive custody of his 10-year-old daughter Emani. The judge granted the family custody & Lauren London has been granted guardianship over her son Kross estate. Let’s continue to pray for these families as they heal during this time.

via TMZ:

London was in court Tuesday to get a guardianship over 3-year-old son, Kross’s estate. It’s a little misleading because an estate is created when someone dies, but this case is different.  Lauren is the go-to person who will handle the financials that could set Kross up for life. (LoveBScott)

