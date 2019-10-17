Felicity Huffman Behind Bars

Actress Felicity Huffman is starting to serve prison time for her role in the college cheating scandal. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer says the “Desperate Housewives” star is now inmate 77806-112. Huffman turned herself in Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, which is about 40 miles east of San Francisco. Huffman will also have to pay a fine of 30-thousand-dollars, and she’s also been hit with having to perform 250 hours of community service. The actress admitted to paying 15-thousand-dollars to have her daughter’s SAT scores boosted. She will be released on October 27th.

Written By: JC Posted 10 hours ago

