Lady Gaga took a nice fall-like Humpty Dumpy. After a fan picked her up on the stage.

via ET:

During the show, Gaga invited one of the concert goers onto the stage at Park Theater at Park MGM, and the over-excited fan picked the singer up.

Gaga wrapped her legs around his waist and as he made a few short hops, he took a misstep and tumbled right off the side of the elevated platform and into the audience. The pair crashed hard onto the floor. (LoveBScott)

