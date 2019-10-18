Ludacris Becomes Artist-In-Residence At GSU

Ludacris is returning to his old college stomping grounds. The “Southern Hospitality” rapper has joined Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute as an artist-in-residence for the fall semester. The Fast & The Furious franchise star attended Georgia State in the late ’90s and will now be working with CMII professors. He will also reportedly be mentoring students as part of the deal.

(Source-Billboard)

Posted October 18, 2019

