Are You Here For A ‘Clueless’ Reboot With Dionne As The Main Character?

Film Independent's Pre-Festival Outdoor Screening Of "Clueless"

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

We’re in the season of reboot, remake, retell and reimagine!

According to Shadow and Act, there’s a new Clueless reboot in the works, this one will be based on the life of the secondary but far more interesting Dionne—originally played by Stacey Dash.

SEE ALSO: As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

Deadline described the series as follows: “Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, the new Clueless — Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video — also is set in high school. It is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 L.A.?”

CBS TV Studios has the rights to the 1995 film. You may recall after the success of the film several members of the cast, including Dash and her on-screen boyfriend Donald Faison, went on to star in the subsequent series which aired on ABC and UPN for three seasons.

This is not the only Clueless project in the works. Tracy Y. Oliver, the writer behind Girls Trip, Little and the BET reboot of First Wives Club, is currently writing the script.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

