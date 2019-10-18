Lala Anthony Has A Message For Those Who Say She Can’t Act

La La Anthony‘s feelings aren’t hurt if you say that you think she can’t act. She believes the opportunities she’s been given prove that she can hold her own on-screen.

The Power actress did an interview this week after [SPOILER] her character Lakeisha met her end on the Starz series. Some people loved her on the show, and there were others who weren’t so crazy about her portrayal. When asked if the latter group upsets her, she said, “Not really.”

“I think you got to be worried when people aren’t talking. My thing is that, I’m doing it. So, if I couldn’t do it, then why am I doing it? If you can do it better then why you not getting the jobs I’m getting? That’s how I look at it,” she said. “My thing is, I do it, I put my all into it. I didn’t start that way so it’s been a different journey for me, but that doesn’t mean I can’t do it. And I think people just naturally want to hate because you started differently. ‘You’re not a real actor, you started on the radio.’ Alright, maybe I didn’t come into it like you, but I put the work in and I continue to put the work in so that doesn’t bother me. I’m doing shows with Courtney Kemp, one of the top showrunners in Hollywood, now I’m on a show with Lena Waithe, who has won major awards and doing amazing work. These people aren’t just giving me jobs because I’m me. They can hire anyone. They’re giving me jobs because I go in there and I put the work in and I do what I’m supposed to.”

She also pointed out that she has 9.5 million followers on Instagram alone, so aside from just talent, she brings eyes to people’s programs.

“I also bring a following with me. I almost got 10 million followers on Instagram. People watch what I do. What’s the point of having these great shows if nobody’s watching them? You want people to watch,” she said. “So, if you can do it better then you bring your 10 million followers and come do what I do.”

“I just think in this day and age with social media, people just want to hate. They just want to have a reason to hate…that’s just the nature of people,” she added. “I had to stop worrying about that a long time ago. We’re so quick to respond to the people that are hating and not respond to the millions of people that are showing you so much love. You want to respond to the one person that’s saying some foul sh-t about you, but you won’t even say thank you to the hundreds that are saying great sh-t about you. I had to change my mindset when it came to that. Now I will clap back. I have no problem telling somebody how I feel, but I appreciate all the love and all the people that do support me because that outweighs the hate by a million.”

It also helps that some of the greats of Hollywood tell her they’re a fan of her work. For example, at the star-studded opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta earlier this month, which La La was invited to, she received a lot of love from some legendary stars. With that in mind, who cares what a hater thinks?

“I had to take a moment for myself because when you have people like Miss Debbie Allen or Mr. Samuel Jackson or Miss Phylicia Rashad coming up to you and saying, ‘I love what you’re doing on Power, I love how you’re playing this character,’ if they telling me that, you think I give a f–k about what some Twitter troll or Instagram person say?” she said. “If Debbie Allen is telling me, ‘I want to work with you. I love what you’re doing,’ I don’t care what nobody else ever says to me.”

