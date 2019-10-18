CLOSE
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing Gun To School

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to be a brave and loyal citizen. On Tuesday, a freshman high school student in California was tackled to the ground by classmates after authorities said he brought an unloaded handgun to school. Police say the 14-year-old boy took out a small gun during metal shop class at La Habra High School in Orange County.

The school went on lockdown after the unidentified student yielded a .22 caliber gun in front of his classmates. Sgt. Jose Rocha told ABC News:

“Two freshmen in the class ran up to him, wrestled him and got the weapon out of his hands.”

Fortunately, all of the students and faculty are safe following the incident. No word on whether or not the student intended to sell the gun, or use it, however it was not loaded. The suspect has since been placed into a juvenile detention center.

