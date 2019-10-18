CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wendy Williams Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Went from 0 to 100 real quick.

Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The post divorce glow up for Wendy Williams continues. She has been given one of the highest honors in the entertainment industry.

Vibe is reporting that the media personality has received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday, October 17, thousands of her fans joined her for the ceremony. Joined by her 19-year-old son the gossip queen was clearly moved by the support and the gesture overall.

View this post on Instagram

Thankful. 💜💜💜

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

Surprisingly she did not prepare a her speech “because I know from the top of my heart who I want to thank from the bottom of my heart.” She went on to thank her staff at the Wendy Williams Show, her friends and family. In the midst of her thank yous she got emotional when discussing her roller coaster personal life.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but…slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit” she revealed. And this is on of those monumental days that makes me say ‘if you don’t believe in yourself who’s going to believe in you? Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path and you’ve gotta’ make some hard decisions.”

View this post on Instagram

My son shine! 💙💙💙⭐️⭐️⭐️

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

You can watch the footage from the event below with her speech starting at the 28:00 mark.

Photo: IZZY / WENN.com

Wendy Williams Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close