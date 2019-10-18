Wendy Williams Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The post divorce glow up for Wendy Williams continues. She has been given one of the highest honors in the entertainment industry.

Vibe is reporting that the media personality has received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday, October 17, thousands of her fans joined her for the ceremony. Joined by her 19-year-old son the gossip queen was clearly moved by the support and the gesture overall.

Surprisingly she did not prepare a her speech “because I know from the top of my heart who I want to thank from the bottom of my heart.” She went on to thank her staff at the Wendy Williams Show, her friends and family. In the midst of her thank yous she got emotional when discussing her roller coaster personal life.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but…slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit” she revealed. And this is on of those monumental days that makes me say ‘if you don’t believe in yourself who’s going to believe in you? Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path and you’ve gotta’ make some hard decisions.”

You can watch the footage from the event below with her speech starting at the 28:00 mark.

