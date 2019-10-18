CLOSE
Fat Joe Is Working On Pilot For A Sitcom

Joe Crack is getting his acting on.

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Inside

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Fat Joe might be coming to your TV on a weekly basis. The Bronx rapper is reportedly working on a pilot for a sitcom.

According to Page Six, Joe Crack is developing a comedy pilot titled Mi Nuevo Barrio. Reportedly, the show is about “a streetwise Puerto Rican auto mechanic from the South Bronx who moves his Dominican wife, son and mother-in-law to an upscale New Jersey suburb after coming into a large sum of money and discovers that fitting in isn’t as easy as it looks.”

Well, we’re sold.

If all goes to plan, Joe would play the lead and also serve as executive producer.

Fat Joe isn’t new to the camera, besides rap videos he has numerous acting credits include Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix, John Leguizamo’s Empire and Tiffany Haddish’s Night School.

Photo: Getty

 

Fat Joe Is Working On Pilot For A Sitcom  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

