Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Scrapp De Leon is no longer in trouble with the law, but his brother now is. According to reports, he was arrested on the charge of sex trafficking.

Lyndon “Sas” Smith, 26, who has appeared on Mona Scott-Young’s famed reality series in a supporting role, is in a lot of trouble. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Smith and his accomplice, James Ruffin, 27, planned on traveling out of Georgia to pimp two teenage girls according to authorities.

Smith, who is a rapper and member of the hip-hop group Da Razkalz CrU along with Ruffin, is currently being held in DeKalb County Jail. They have both been slapped with charges of criminal attempt to traffic persons for sexual servitude and unlawful effort to pimp a person less than 18 years of age.

The ages of the two teen girls have not been released.

“Sas” is the brother of now Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta regular Scrapp DeLeon and the son of Karen King, who is also featured on the show. Scrapp recently got promoted to series regular this past season after he was released from prison. King also has had multiple run-ins with the law. She has a long rap sheet with court docs from 1980-2005. They detail she was convicted of grand theft, using counterfeit money, trafficking counterfeit goods, armed robber, and burglary in multiple states.

“Sas” escaped serious injury after being shot in the back of the head back in July 2016. We won’t be shocked if here more about his situation when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns.

—

Photo: Courtesy / VH1

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Supporting Character Arrested & Accused of Sex Trafficking was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted October 18, 2019

Also On 100.3: