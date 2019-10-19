CLOSE
Snoop Dogg ft. Lil Duval “Do You Like I Do,” Missy Elliott ft. Sum1 “DripDemeanor” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.19

Snoop Dogg and Lil Duval throw a throwback party and Missy Elliott still got the skills to pay her bills. Today's Daily Visuals.

Lil Duval and Snoop Dogg’s smash single “Smile” took Duval to heights no one saw coming and though he hasn’t replicated the success of last summer’s upbeat anthem, he’s not giving up on his music career anytime soon.

Today the funnyman once again links up with the Doggfather for a retro themed visual to “Do You Like I Do” where they throw a house party that would’ve been lit… in the 90’s. Still, it was funny as hell.

And continuing with her comeback tour, Missy Elliott comes through with her Sum1 assisted clip to “DripDemeanor” and reminds everyone she’s still into leather outfits and remains by far one of the most creative artists to ever step into the game.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tech N9ne, H.E.R. featuring YG, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. LIL DUVAL – “DO YOU LIKE I DO”

MISSY ELLIOTT FT. SUM1 – “DRIPDEMEANOR”

TECH N9NE FT. C-MOB – “ION MEMBA”

SMOKE DZA FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “730”

H.E.R. FT. YG – “SLIDE”

SABRINA CLAUDIO FT. ZAYN – “RUMORS”

STEVE LACY – “PLAYGROUND”

Snoop Dogg ft. Lil Duval “Do You Like I Do,” Missy Elliott ft. Sum1 “DripDemeanor” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

