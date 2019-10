Artist Jay-Z is set to host the first inaugural Sean Carter Foundation Gala on November 15th-16th 2019 in Hollywood Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock hotel and casino.

The entrepreneur will host a invite only $100,000 high roller Blackjack tournament and a special concert by Alicia Keys the following night.

Proceeds are going towards the Shawn Carter Foundation’s Scholarship fund.

Stay tuned for more details!