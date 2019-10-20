CLOSE
Tamron Hall Denies Selling Booger Sugar As A Teen

The TV host insists she was not slinging cocaine with her college boyfriend.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Tamron Hall has returned to television with a new, hit eponymously named talk show, so of course rumors of her selling cocaine as a teen have surfaced.* However, she denies ever flipping birds for illicit drug money to line her pockets.

Apparently, a segment on her show where she was interviewing a prison rights advocate and Hall shared a memory from her own past was cut for legal purposes. According to the Daily Mail, Hall recounted “facilitating” the sale of cocaine with her then college boyfriend when she was 19.

“During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19. I never dealt drugs,” said Hall in a statement to People.

She added, “I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgement call that could have turned worse. I say but for the grace of God, there go I.”

It’s not clear what exactly Hall said, yet, but the segment was edited from the show.

Her statement continues, “It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made. For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show. I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgement — including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

Hall graduated from Temple University in 1992.

*Yes, we were being sarcastic. Let this Black woman cook—no pun intended in the slightest.

 

Tamron Hall Denies Selling Booger Sugar As A Teen  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

