Pink Lady Honoree: Taylor Thompson

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors
Diagnosed in 2017 at the young age of 26 with triple-negative breast cancer, Taylor was determined to beat it! Prior to diagnosis, Taylor taught special education at a local high school.
She enjoys helping others and giving back to the community w. 12+ years of childcare experience and love of children. Taylor enjoys traveling, writing, music, dance, & spending time with her friends and family.
This past August, she and her boyfriend welcomed their 1st child into the world, something she considers her greatest achievement so far. Everyday Taylor lives life to the fullest and encourages those around her to do the same!
The Latest:
- WTFasho: Man Killed By A Deer!!!
- P Diddy: Is Trying To Change His Name Again!!!
- Cincinnati: Should Cincinnati Lower The Voting Age???
- Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar In This Intergalactic Gucci Gown
- Doing The Work Stylishly: Michelle Obama Spotted With Curly Hair And A Silk Suit To Support Everyday People Doing Extraordinary Things
- In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama Slayed In This Rose Gold Atelier Versace Gown?
- Body found near Woodward High School
- Sheriff’s Office Sued by Sex Offenders!!
- Cash Back Day is Coming!
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are Soap Brows Really A Thing?