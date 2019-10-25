Pink Lady Honoree: Taylor Thompson

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

Diagnosed in 2017 at the young age of 26 with triple-negative breast cancer, Taylor was determined to beat it! Prior to diagnosis, Taylor taught special education at a local high school.

She enjoys helping others and giving back to the community w. 12+ years of childcare experience and love of children. Taylor enjoys traveling, writing, music, dance, & spending time with her friends and family.

This past August, she and her boyfriend welcomed their 1st child into the world, something she considers her greatest achievement so far. Everyday Taylor lives life to the fullest and encourages those around her to do the same!

