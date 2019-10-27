Eddie Murphy returns to host SNL!

Legendary comic Eddie Murphy will return to the same show that catapulted his comedy career and superstardom on December 21st. The return will mark the first time in 35 years since being on the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show.

While promoting his new movie “Dolemite is my name” a biopic of comedian Rudy Ray Moore, he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert friday and said “SNL is such a big part of who I am” later going on to say he “would imagine” revisiting some of his classic SNL characters.

We will all tune in on December 21st to see what Eddie has up his sleeves.