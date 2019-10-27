CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Eddie Murphy returns to host SNL!

Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

 

Legendary comic Eddie Murphy will return to the same show that catapulted his comedy career and superstardom on December 21st. The return will mark the first time in 35 years since being on the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show.

While promoting his new movie “Dolemite is my name” a biopic of comedian Rudy Ray Moore, he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert friday and said “SNL is such a big part of who I am” later going on to say he  “would imagine” revisiting some of his classic SNL characters.

We will all tune in on December 21st to see what Eddie has up his sleeves.

 

Eddie Murphy Finally Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December, Twitter Here For It
10 photos
celebrity news , cincinnati , comedy , Eddie Murphy , Entertainment , entertainment news , snl

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close