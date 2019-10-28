CLOSE
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5

Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Sunday night. When he was shown on the jumbotron in the stadium, he was met with a chorus of boos, with some Nationals fans chanting “Lock Him Up”.

Trump announced earlier in the week that he was going to attend Game 5 but broke a bit of Presidential tradition when he did not throw out the first pitch. According to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Trump chose not to throw the pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”

Chef José Andrés, humanitarian and one of Trump’s staunchest critics threw out the first pitch.

