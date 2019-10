Kanye West album is on it’s way to number 1.

via Complex:

According to early projections reported by HitsDailyDouble, Ye’s Jesus Is King album will rake in between 225,000-275,000 units within its first week; 60,000-85,000 of those units will come from traditional sales. If these figures are correct, Jesus Is King will easily lead the Billboard 200 chart, and secure Kanye’s ninth No. 1 solo album. (LoveBScott)

