R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail

Robert Sylvester Kelly better known as R. Kelly skipped out on a scheduled court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday morning because he was scared someone would step on his infected toe.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was excused from “court because the infection had cost him his toenail.” His attorney, Steven Greenberg, made a statement during the short hearing that Kelly was worried someone would step on his infected toe while being transported to court from the correctional center. Greenberg also shared with reporters that Kelly was wearing a walking boot but didn’t know which foot had the infected toe.
Kelly is currently being held in a federal jail in Chicago while he awaits trial on sexual abuse-related charges. Kelly is also facing charges in New York and Minneapolis and has plead not guilty on all charges.
Kelly is scheduled to go on trial in Chicago in federal court in April and New York in May.
