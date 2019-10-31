CLOSE
Prince: Memoir Revealed Some Interesting Things!!!

Prince’s new memoir has revealed some pretty interesting things about  Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry, he didn’t really care for their sound. (LoveBScott)

via Complex:

Speaking with the Guardian about the experience of working with Prince on the book, which kicked off with a letter in 2016 that was followed “less than a day later” by an invitation to Piepenbring to meet Prince at Paisley Park, the writer recalled the deep-rooted effect Prince’s death had on him as both a fan and a documentarian of the artist’s career.

Photos
