Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Season 12 Starts Off Messy!!!

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta started off with some drama.

via ET:

“People who know me really know the truth,” Sincerely tells ET. “Once you see the episode on Sunday, I really feel like, everybody will see the truth of what’s really real. So, that’s really all I have to say about it. After that, I’m not going to respond to it or talk about it anymore.”

Sincerely says the moment to talk with Kandi, Cynthia and Eva came about organically, as she simply found herself at Old Lady Gang at the same time as the RHOA stars. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: