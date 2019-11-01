CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Would You Buy Your Own Wedding Ring? Nicki Minaj #RingGate [VIDEO]

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Here’s a million dollar question, if you made more money than your fiance’ would you buy your own wedding ring?  And if so, how much would you shell out for it?

Nicki Minaj flew low under the radar and married her childhood sweetheart, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, October 21, 2019.  According to reports her pastor was flown in and Mr. Petty plopped a $1 million dollar ring on Mrs. Petty finger, that he had costumed made  and hand delivered to them from New York to LA.

But the million dollar question on everyone’s mind on social media has been:  What does Kenneth Petty do to be able to afford a $1.1 million dollar ring?  (according to reports he doesn’t have a net worth, and a pretty hard rap sheet.)  And did Nicki buy her own ring?

Could it be you?

Take a look a Sam Sylk’s take on #RingGate below:  #SamSylkShow

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People

15 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People

Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People

[caption id="attachment_819185" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] The Pettys are currently on the gram showing off their Halloween couple drip and at the same time, reminding us that they are indeed married. TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s husband went all out for her ring, reportedly dropping $1.1 million on it. Twitter is finding that insanely hard to believe. https://www.instagram.com/p/B4P9NL0n8_m/ Nobody believes you, you need more people, that’s what many Twitter users are screaming at Nicki and her felon bae.  According to TMZ, Minaj’s husband went all on the ring overseeing the design, delivery, and even paying for it with his own money the jeweler confirmed to the celebrity gossip site. Per TMZ: Rafaello and Co tells us Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months. Nicki’s custom bling features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds. The jeweler tells us Kenneth wanted a traditional wedding ring for Nicki — nice diamonds and nothing too gaudy — because he knows that’s her style. As for Kenneth’s band … we’re told it’s customized with the words “Ken & Barbie” on the inside of the ring. Nicki’s doesn’t have an inscription, but we’re told there was simply no room for one. We’re told the jeweler flew from New York City to Los Angeles a few days before Nicki’s wedding to deliver the rings … they came in a customized jewelry box that plays a photo slideshow of the couple to the tune of Nicki’s song, “Come See About Me.”Despite all of those details, Twitter just does not believe Petty had the funds and that Minaj basically paid for her own wedding ring. You can peep all of the pettiness in the gallery below.— Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Would You Buy Your Own Wedding Ring? Nicki Minaj #RingGate [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close