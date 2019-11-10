CLOSE
ESPN’s highest paid sportscaster is Stephen A. Smith!

stephen a. smith x the breakfast club

He’s loud, he’s confident, he’s passionate and apparently he’s the most paid. Whether or not that’s a formula to follow for success, we don’t know, but it has certainly worked for Mr. Stephen A. Smith. According to sources Smith is the highest paid sportscaster at ESPN and they reportedly offered him $8 million per year for five years.

Stephen A. Smith has been with ESPN over a decade and has covered several sports on ESPN’s First Take, The Stephen A. Smith Show and more. According to sources he will continue hosting First Take while making appearances on other shows. Click here for the full story on Stephen A. Smith…

