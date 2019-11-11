CLOSE
Some would spend a week in jail to pay off student debt.

Michelle Obama Delivers Commencement Address At The City College Of New York

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

To a college graduate sometimes there is nothing more looming than knowing you have student loan debt to pay off. Student debt can take years to pay off and if not managed properly it could have a lasting impact on a person’s credit score. Well, according to a recent study, plenty of people say they’d spend a week in jail if it meant getting rid of student loan debt.

1,000 postgraduate and 1,000 undergraduate degree holders were surveyed by a company called “OnePoll” on behalf of Splash Financial. The study included information on how they felt about purchasing a home, and sacrificing social time and working a side hustle. Many of them said they’d just spend a week in jail to eliminate the student debt. Click here to check out the full story.

cincinnati , dj ty lyles , Lifestyle , News , student loan debt

