Drake Boo’d Off Stage! (Video)

Drake came out as the surprise guest headliner Sunday night at Camp Flog Gnaw, the crowd was not impressed.

The audience barely made any noise during his performance and when he asked them if he could stay longer, the crowd went nuts.

Drake was boo’d off stage.

Dodger Stadium was filled with lots of people who wanted to see Frank Ocean.

Drake is as mainstream as it gets. Who would have known that he would be boo’d. There were tons of alternative hip-hop and R&B artists on the line up.

