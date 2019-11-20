Cincinnati Black Restaurant Week Is Happening Now!

Cincinnati Black Restaurant week is back. Cincy Soul and the Urban League Young Professionals of Southwestern Ohio have teamed up to celebrate black-owned and operated restaurants. Now through November 24 you can enjoy discounts and special offers. If you haven’t already, make sure you stop by and support these businesses.

Here are the 24 participating restaurants:

Davis Cookie Company

Conscious Kitchen

KJ Seafood

Aunt Flora’s

Goodies

Jazzy Sweets

Burnett’s Soul Food

Express Wings

Black Coffee

Ollie’s Trolley’s

Alabama Que

Sweet Petite

Mango’s Tropical Oasis

Darou Salam Resturant

Island Fryday’s

Just Q’in

Millie’s Place

Teranga Resturant

Sweets and Meats

Triple J’s Bar-b-que

Talis Southern Bar and Grille

Wing Champ King of the Wings

Sugar

Copa

Learn more about Black Restaurant Week Here.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: