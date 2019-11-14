Breaking News: Active Shooter Is In Custody

According to CNN at least 1 person is dead in Santa Clarita, California. There’s was an active shooter this morning and now that active shooter is now in custody.

He’s what the Governor had to say:

He said that he is “closely monitoring” the incident and extended his thoughts to those affected.

“I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my Administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement. Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community.”

As more details come in we will keep you up to date.