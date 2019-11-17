CLOSE
Cincinnati News
Bengal’s fan living on roof til they win a game!

Cincinnati Skyline Downtown

There is no question that the Cincinnati Bengals are having a rough season this year. I mean it’s tough being the only winless team in the NFL, and having to deal with frustrated fans at the same time. Well, it’s not just tough for the Bengals, but one fan in particular who made a bet that hasn’t been working in his favor.

Restaurant owner Jeff Lanham, who owns the “Hog Rock Cafe” in Milan, pledged to live on the roof of his restaurant until the Bengals win a game. What sounded like a fun idea is turning out to be a very bad idea. Lanham made this bet before the Bengals faced the Cardinals and hoped he’d never make it to the rough, well according to sources he’s still there [the roof] with his tent. We can’t make this tough up, click here for the full story…

