A doctor saved a man’s life by sucking urine from is blader for like 30 to 40 mins straight. What The Fasho!

via TooFab:

The medical emergency broke out on a China Southern Airlines flight to New York on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Cabin crew put out the call for a doctor on board after an elderly passenger with a swollen stomach began complaining of severe pain.(LoveBscott)

