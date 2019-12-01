Kid Rock escorted off his own stage after Oprah rant

Entertainer Kid Rock was taken off his own concert stage after a rant that included a profanity laced tirade towards Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

He was filmed in Nashville shouting on the mic many sexual explicit innuendos towards the women celebrities, later performing his songs and eventually escorted of the stage after struggling with completing the performance. Patrons state Kid Rock appeared intoxicated.

Kid Rock later tweeted “My People tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…I said F___ that and her. End of story.”

Will Oprah reply? Stay tuned.