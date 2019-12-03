OHIO: Middletown Building Collapses After An Apparent Explosion!

Residents in Middletown, Ohio were so scared after there was an apparent explosion last night. The explosion blew a whole in the roof.

Via WKRC

The Middletown Fire Department says an investigator will be out there Tuesday because they still have not found the cause of this explosion, but neighbors have their suspicions.

911 caller: There’s an explosion.

911 call-taker: An explosion?

Caller: Yes an explosion.

That call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“It just, like, ‘BOOM’ — it shook the whole house, and I’m like, ‘what the heck going on?’” said resident Stephen Jackson.

