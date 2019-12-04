Solange: Performs On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Big ups to Solange out here doing here thing. She shut it down on the Tonight show.

via Complex:

Solange strung together “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz,” and “Almeda” to create a nine-minute set for Fallon. Although she was limited to a late-night stage, Solange still put together a visual performance that rivals her concerts. She was accompanied by live musicians as well as dancers who synchronized their movements with Solange and her back up singers. The set ended with only Solange and a figure draped in silver performing on a black stage.

Also On 100.3: