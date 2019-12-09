Simon Cowell: Hires An Attorney For America’s Got Talent Investigation!

Simon Cowell is making sure he has a lawyer before this America’s Got Talent investigation takes place.

via Variety:

Cowell has hired Larry Stein, a longtime litigator in Hollywood and media spaces, multiple individuals familiar with the matter told Variety. Stein is expected to advise Cowell and participate in a probe regarding complaints of a toxic culture at the show, raised by staffers including Union. The complaints included numerous accusations of racial insensitivity and excessive critiques of the female cast. (LoveBscott)

