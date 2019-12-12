Colin Kaepernick: The NFL Has Moved On According To Roger Goodell!!!

The NFL has moved on from Kaepernick according to commissioner Roger Goodell.

via Complex:

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell claimed that “the league has moved on” from Kaepernick and the failed free agency work out.

“On Colin Kaepernick and what went into the FA workout, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, ‘It was about opportunity, a credible opportunity. … He chose not to take it, and I understand that,’” the NFL’s Ian Rapaport reports. “The league has moved on.” (LoveBScott)

