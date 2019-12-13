CLOSE
‘Good Times’ Remake Starring Viola Davis and Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]

Heyyyy we ready!!!  Just in time for the holidays, ABC, made an announcement that ‘Good Times’ remake starring Viola Davis and Tiffany Haddish will hit our televisision screens in front of a live audience this Wednesday, December 18th at 8pm.

Back in the 70’s we all were pumped to be able to sing ♫ Just looking out of the window, watching the asphalt grow ♫ to the hit television show that was a first of it’s kind on major television made for us, about the Evans family that lived in the projects of Chicago, ‘Good Times’, starring Esther Rolle, John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, Ralph Carter, Ja’net Dubois and a very young Janet Jackson.  Now ABC is bringing back a remake for one night after the success of, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ that  premiered back in May earning the production an Emmy Award.

The remake cast will be made up of, Andre Braugher, Asante Blackk, Jharrel Jerome (Blackk and Jerome from When They See Us), Jay Pharoah and Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx along with the legendary Patti LaBelle and actor/comedian Anthony Anderson performing the shows hit theme song.

‘Good Times’ Remake Starring Viola Davis and Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

