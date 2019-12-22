Woman hits young girl with SUV because she ‘is Mexican’

In Des Moines Iowa – Nicole Poole Franklin admitted to the police that she targeted a 14 year old girl and hit her while driving a SUV because she “is Mexican” according to court documents.

Franklin also admitted to smoking methamphetamine hours before targeting the child.

Franklin faces attempted murder charge and a host of other charges, the incident stemmed from a racially charged incident that occurred. Many leaders in the community are calling for Franklin to be charged with a hate crime because of the admission for targeting the child.

West Des Moines Community Schools Superintendent Lisa Remy released a statement that counselors, teachers and administrators are on hand to support all students today and in the months to come. The victim returned to school a week after the incident.

Franklin was arrested in 2018, charged with harassment and domestic abuse assault after biting and hitting her boyfriend picking up a butcher knife and threatening to kill him.

We will stay updated on this case.