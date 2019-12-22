CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman hits young girl with SUV because she ‘is Mexican’

A prisoner behind bars with hands cuffed

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty

 

In Des Moines Iowa – Nicole Poole Franklin admitted to the police that she targeted a 14 year old girl and hit her while driving a SUV because she “is Mexican” according to court documents.

Franklin also admitted to smoking methamphetamine hours before targeting the child.

Franklin faces attempted murder charge and a host of other charges, the incident stemmed from a racially charged incident that occurred. Many leaders in the community are calling for Franklin to be charged with a hate crime because of the admission for targeting the child.

West Des Moines Community Schools Superintendent Lisa Remy released a statement that counselors, teachers and administrators are on hand to support all students today and in the months to come. The victim returned to school a week after the incident.

Franklin was arrested in 2018, charged with harassment and domestic abuse assault after biting and hitting her boyfriend picking up a butcher knife and threatening to kill him.

We will stay updated on this case.

 

MAGA MMA Fighter Colby Covington Got His Jaw Broken By Black Man, Twitter Praises The Fade
14 photos
hate crime investigation

2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close