Traditions are important. Growing up I remember the weekend before Christmas my mom would make popcorn and bake cookies and we would hang out and watch Christmas movies.

Even though I’m grown now I still look forward to binge watching Holiday Movies.

Here’s a list of 10 Christmas Movies you must watch:

Jingle All the Way Home Alone 1 & 2 This Christmas The Grinch Bad Santa Santa Clause 1 & 2 Jack frost The Preachers Wife Almost Christmas Madea’s Christmas

Hope you enjoy watching these movies with your family.

