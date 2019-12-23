CLOSE
10 Christmas Movies You Must Watch!

Traditions are important. Growing up I remember the weekend before Christmas my mom would make popcorn and bake cookies and we would hang out and watch Christmas movies.

Even though I’m grown now I still look forward to binge watching Holiday Movies.

Here’s a list of 10 Christmas Movies you must watch: 

  1. Jingle All the Way
  2. Home Alone 1 & 2
  3. This Christmas
  4. The Grinch
  5. Bad Santa
  6. Santa Clause 1 & 2
  7. Jack frost
  8. The Preachers Wife
  9. Almost Christmas
  10. Madea’s Christmas

Hope you enjoy watching these movies with your family.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn "The Host That Does The Most"

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

