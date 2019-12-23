Traditions are important. Growing up I remember the weekend before Christmas my mom would make popcorn and bake cookies and we would hang out and watch Christmas movies.
Even though I’m grown now I still look forward to binge watching Holiday Movies.
Here’s a list of 10 Christmas Movies you must watch:
- Jingle All the Way
- Home Alone 1 & 2
- This Christmas
- The Grinch
- Bad Santa
- Santa Clause 1 & 2
- Jack frost
- The Preachers Wife
- Almost Christmas
- Madea’s Christmas
Hope you enjoy watching these movies with your family.
