Make sure your playlist is right when the family come by this Christmas.

Here’s 15 songs you must have in your Christmas Playlist:

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway Silent Night – Temptations All I want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey Joy to the World – Whitney Houston Let It Snow- Boys 2 Men Sleigh Ride – TLC 8 Days of Christmas- Destiny Child Try a Little Tenderness – Chris Brown I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause- Jackson 5 I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Al Green Christmas Rapping – Kurtis Blow Someday at Christmas – Luther Vandross Give Love On Christmas Day- Johnny Gill Santa Clause Going Straight to the Ghetto – James Brown Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Monica

