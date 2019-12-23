Make sure your playlist is right when the family come by this Christmas.
Here’s 15 songs you must have in your Christmas Playlist:
- This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
- Silent Night – Temptations
- All I want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
- Joy to the World – Whitney Houston
- Let It Snow- Boys 2 Men
- Sleigh Ride – TLC
- 8 Days of Christmas- Destiny Child
- Try a Little Tenderness – Chris Brown
- I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause- Jackson 5
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Al Green
- Christmas Rapping – Kurtis Blow
- Someday at Christmas – Luther Vandross
- Give Love On Christmas Day- Johnny Gill
- Santa Clause Going Straight to the Ghetto – James Brown
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Monica
