So Beautiful
15 Songs You Must Have in Your Christmas Playlist!

Make sure your playlist is right when the family come by this Christmas.

Here’s 15 songs you must have in your Christmas Playlist: 

  1. This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
  2. Silent Night – Temptations
  3. All I want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
  4. Joy to the World – Whitney Houston
  5. Let It Snow- Boys 2 Men
  6. Sleigh Ride – TLC
  7. 8 Days of Christmas- Destiny Child
  8. Try a Little Tenderness – Chris Brown
  9. I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause- Jackson 5
  10. I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Al Green
  11. Christmas Rapping – Kurtis Blow
  12. Someday at Christmas – Luther Vandross
  13. Give Love On Christmas Day- Johnny Gill
  14. Santa Clause Going Straight to the Ghetto – James Brown
  15. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Monica

Ms. Ebony J Wynn "The Host That Does The Most"

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

