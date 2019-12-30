Texas: At Least 2 Killed In Church Shooting

It’s being reported at least 2 people have been killed in the Texas church shooting.
via NYDN:
The video, which has since been made private, shows dozens of horrified churchgoers ducking under their seats as several people, including someone who appeared to be a security guard, drew their own weapons toward the gunman.
A local CBS affiliate reported that two people were killed and another was in critical condition, but authorities have not officially confirmed any fatalities. (
