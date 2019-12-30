Cincinnati Bengals: Win Last Home Game

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on winning their last home game against the Clevland Browns. this could have been Andy Dalton’s last game with the Bengals but keep it right here for those details.

Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another Sunday in his farewell as a franchise quarterback – a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next – and the Cincinnati Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a 33-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Ohio’s two professional football teams wrapped up another fruitless year together and set course for an offseason of potentially big changes. (WLWT)

