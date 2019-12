Congrats to Mariah Carey on making history as the first artist at number 1 on the Billboard 100 chart in 4 decades.

via Billboard:

“Christmas” spends a third week atop the latest Hot 100, dated Jan. 4, 2020, having first led the charts dated Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2019. The song, originally released in 1994, became Carey’s 19th No. 1, after she earned 14 leaders in the 1990s and four in the 2000s. (LoveBScott)

