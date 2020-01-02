Steve Harvey: Find Out How NFL Star Rob Gronkowski Almost Upset Steve

Steve Harvey almost went off on Rob Gronkowski for taking a Lego model of Harvey’s head and spiked it to the ground, as he did with footballs during his NFL career.

via NYP:

former Patriots tight end’s antics left Harvey incredulous Tuesday night during “New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey” on Fox, when Gronkowski took a Lego model of Harvey’s head and spiked it to the ground, as he did with footballs during his NFL career. The head completely broke apart, and Gronkski flexed afterward before kicking some of the Legos around. ( LoveBScott

