Damon Dash: Is Spilling Some Tea On R Kelly & Aaliyah

Damon Dash is spilling all of the tea about R Kelly & Aaliyah. See what he had to say below

via TMZ:

Damon famously dated Aaliyah after she split from R. Kelly … and now he says the singer wanted to keep Kelly “the f*** away” from her following the annulment.

As we’ve reported … R. Kelly’s former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, says he unwittingly and regretfully helped Kelly and Aaliyah tie the knot, by getting the 15-year-old a fake ID the day before the wedding … a claim R. Kelly just denied in court.

Damon says it’s disgusting Kelly would marry a child.

