12 year old thwarts her brothers kidnapping

At a restaurant in Oklahoma a 12 year old stopped the kidnapping of her 2 year old brother, it was all caught on camera as a woman attempted to take him away.

Makayla Phillips was with her grandmother and siblings at a restaurant in Lawton, Oklahoma when a woman came up to them wanting to show affection complete with kisses to the children, the grandmother moved the family to another table after feeling uneasy.

The incident took a strange turn when she came back and picked the child up attempting to walk away, when stopped by Makayla she insisted the child was hers, arguing ensued and Phillips grabbed her brother back.

The whole incident was caught on video, police was called and the woman detained.

 

