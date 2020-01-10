2020 NAACP Image Awards: Nominees Full List

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“New Daughters of Africa” – Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Out of Darkness, Shining Light” – Petina Gappah (Simon and Schuster)

“Red at the Bone” – Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)

“The Revisioners” – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)

“The Water Dancer” – Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“Breathe: A Letter to My Sons” – Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)

“STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow” – Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)

“The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” – Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf)

“The Yellow House” – Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)

“What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays” – Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“American Spy” – Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)

“I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer” – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)

“More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty ” – Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

“Such A Fun Age” – Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)

“The Farm” – Joanne Ramos (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System” – Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)

“Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward” – Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)

“More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” – Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)

“My Name Is Prince” – Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Beautiful Ones” – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous” – Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)

“Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish)” – Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)

“More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty” – Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

“Vegetables Unleashed” – José Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America” – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)