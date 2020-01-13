The NAACP Nominations Have Been Announced

The 51st NAACP Award nominations have been announced.

Here’s a few:

Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, Regina King was all nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Beyonce was nominated for all 8 catergories and even her daughter Blue Ivy was nominated for her participation on the soundtrack “Brown Skin Girl” off the movie Lion King.

The Image Awards will air Live Feb 22nd with a 2 hour special on BET Networks.

Posted 3 hours ago

